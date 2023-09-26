Broncos vs Bears Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

The Denver Broncos will take on the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.

Broncos vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (60.1%)

Broncos vs Bears Point Spread

The Broncos are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Broncos vs Bears Over/Under

Broncos versus Bears, on October 1, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Broncos vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Broncos-Bears, Denver is the favorite at -168, and Chicago is +142 playing at home.

Broncos vs Bears Betting Trends

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Two Broncos games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The Bears have no wins against the spread this year.

Chicago doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Broncos vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DEN: (-168) | CHI: (+142)

DEN: (-168) | CHI: (+142) Spread: DEN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110)

DEN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

