Broncos vs Bears Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1
The Denver Broncos will take on the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.
Broncos vs Bears Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Broncos win (60.1%)
Broncos vs Bears Point Spread
The Broncos are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Broncos vs Bears Over/Under
Broncos versus Bears, on October 1, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Broncos vs Bears Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Broncos-Bears, Denver is the favorite at -168, and Chicago is +142 playing at home.
Broncos vs Bears Betting Trends
- Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two Broncos games (out of three) have hit the over this season.
- The Bears have no wins against the spread this year.
- Chicago doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- The Bears and their opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.
Broncos vs Bears Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DEN: (-168) | CHI: (+142)
- Spread: DEN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
