Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys and their second-ranked passing defense (148 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Is Purdy a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Purdy vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.62

15.62 Projected Passing Yards: 241.10

241.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.56

10.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 73.1 fantasy points in 2023 (18.3 per game), Purdy is the 14th-ranked player at the QB position and 19th among all players.

In his last three games, Purdy has put up 56.3 fantasy points (18.8 per game), connecting on 62-of-83 passes for 799 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added four rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Purdy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals last week, as he put up 21.3 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Purdy delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (14.7 points) in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 206 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has not allowed someone to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Cowboys have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

