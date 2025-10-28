Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Tight end Brock Bowers faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Bowers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Bowers Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.52

58.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

With 24.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), Bowers is the 31st-ranked player at the TE position and 239th among all players.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 19 times, with 14 receptions for 122 yards and zero TDs, leading to 14.2 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Bowers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he posted 10.3 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 103 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, grabbing five passes on eight targets for 38 yards (3.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed just one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.