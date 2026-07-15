British Open First Round Tee Times

British Open Tee Times at a Glance (ET)

4:58 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

5:09 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

10:04 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

10:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

The season’s final major is here as the 2026 Open Championship tees off early Thursday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Here are the first-round tee times for every golfer in the field.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open Tee Times: First Round

ET Tee Time Golfers 1:35 a.m. Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas 1:46 a.m. Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan 1:57 a.m. Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan 2:08 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean 2:19 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick 2:30 a.m. David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate 2:41 a.m. Sungjae Im, Daniel Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a) View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out our article on the best British Open First Round Leader picks.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.