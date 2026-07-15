World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for England vs. Argentina (July 15)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup semifinals continue today as England takes on Argentina.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Argentina vs. England Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

Argentina vs. England Prediction: 1-1 Draw

England deserve huge credit for becoming one of the most consistent tournament teams in world football. Since 2018 they've reached one quarter-final and two semi-finals in the World Cup as well as two European Championship finals, but the one thing still missing is a trophy.

Argentina know exactly how to get over the line. Copa América winners in 2021 and 2024, World Cup winners in 2022, Lionel Scaloni's side have developed a habit of delivering in the biggest moments. That makes the match result difficult to call, so I'd rather focus elsewhere.

My main bet is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. Both sides possess elite attacking talent but neither defense has looked completely watertight, with all three of England's knockout games and all three of Argentina's seeing both teams find the net. At close to even money, the price looks generous.

I'll also stick with LIONEL MESSI TO REGISTER 1+ ASSIST. The Argentine captain has already landed this bet for us in the previous round and continues to dictate everything his side create. Averaging 3.57 chances created, 1.02 big chances created and 0.57 expected assists per 90, plus taking every set-piece, he remains Argentina's chief creator as well as their biggest goal threat.

Finally, JUDE BELLINGHAM TO BE CARDED. This has all the ingredients of a fiery semi-final, and Bellingham's combative style makes him a natural candidate. With the booking slate wiped after the quarterfinals, he can play on the edge without suspension concerns, while Argentina will undoubtedly look to provoke England's talisman throughout.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.