England vs. Argentina Prediction: World Cup Predictions, Projected Lineups (July 15)

England vs Argentina Picks in Summary

The second semifinal of the 2026 World Cup takes today with a headline matchup between Argentina and England at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Argentina vs England Prediction, World Cup Picks

I think England are going to be a difficult matchup for Argentina, and I like these +165 odds on England to win in regulation.

While Argentina have shown impressive grit and an unrelenting will to win in the knockout rounds, they’re clearly not playing all that well. Although you could say the same for England, I think The Three Lions have some characteristics — namely their pace — that make them a tough matchup for Argentina.

Argentina have been playing with four midfielders and two forwards, both of whom prefer to be in central areas. That gives them very little width in attack, and far too often, their attacks end up being “give it to Messi and hope” scenarios. Messi is Messi, but it’s hard for any player to continuously shoulder that much of the creative burden, especially someone Messi’s age after three straight exhausting matches, two of which went to extra time.

Along with that, Argentina’s defense has shown some flaws of late. They conceded twice apiece to Cape Verde and Egypt, and prior to Switzerland’s red card, the Swiss were carving up Argentina in the second half.

England aren’t a perfect side by any stretch. But they have two in-form world-class players — Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham — and some pacey, dangerous wingers in Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka (assuming Saka is back in the starting lineup). Those wingers combined with Kane’s passing ability makes England a lethal threat on the counter, and they can cause issues for an Argentina defense that mostly lacks top-end pace.

As Argentina have shown in recent tourneys, they are a very hard team to knock out. And at the last World Cup, they weren’t super impressive until flipping the switch in a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia, so they’ve shown time and time again that they can rise to the occasion. But I think England are just a better side, and the athleticism in this English team — specifically out wide — can be the difference maker today.

England vs Argentina Projected Lineups

England Possible Starting XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina Possible Starting XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.