AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Battling It Out

The 2026 AL Cy Young odds have become a two-man race for the moment as Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease are out front.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026 American League Cy Young 2026 Cam Schlittler +125 Dylan Cease +135 Drew Rasmussen +1100 Joe Ryan +1600 Jacob deGrom +2200 Logan Gilbert +2700 Gavin Williams +3500 Ranger Suarez +4000 Sonny Gray +4500 Parker Messick +4500 Nathan Eovaldi +5500 Tarik Skubal +6500 Bryan Woo +7000 George Kirby +7000 Kevin Gausman +7500 Davis Martin +10000 Bryce Miller +10000 Casey Mize +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.