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AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Battling It Out

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Battling It Out

The 2026 AL Cy Young odds have become a two-man race for the moment as Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease are out front.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026
Cam Schlittler
Dylan Cease
Drew Rasmussen
Joe Ryan
Jacob deGrom
Logan Gilbert
Gavin Williams
Ranger Suarez
Sonny Gray
Parker Messick
Nathan Eovaldi
Tarik Skubal
Bryan Woo
George Kirby
Kevin Gausman
Davis Martin
Bryce Miller
Casey Mize

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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