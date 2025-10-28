Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. will take on the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the New York Giants (148.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Robinson's next game against the Giants, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.59

23.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.09

4.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is currently the 67th-ranked fantasy player at his position (294th overall), putting up 15.5 total fantasy points (1.9 per game).

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 5.6 total fantasy points (1.9 per game), running the ball 14 times for 48 yards and zero scores.

Robinson has amassed 9.9 fantasy points (2.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 91 yards with zero touchdowns on 21 carries.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he carried nine times for 33 yards on his way to 3.7 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for four yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running zero times for zero yards, with three receptions for eight yards as a receiver (0.8 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

