Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. will match up with the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Dallas Cowboys (138.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Robinson vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.36

51.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.59

11.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 138.2 fantasy points in 2024 (10.6 per game), Robinson is the 26th-ranked player at the RB position and 83rd among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game), running for 149 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 48 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Robinson has posted 35.0 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 265 yards and scoring one touchdown on 65 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 65 yards on nine grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for three catches and 12 receiving yards (17.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr.'s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for 17 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this year.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Dallas this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.