Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BREW and CHSN

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski versus the White Sox and Shane Smith. In 14 games he pitched with a spread last season, Misiorowski and his team finished with an 8-6-0 record ATS. Misiorowski and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-4. Last season Smith and his team went 17-12-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Smith and his team finished 9-17 in the 26 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (68.9%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. White Sox reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-184) and Chicago as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The White Sox are -137 to cover, and the Brewers are +114.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-White Sox contest on March 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers won in 63, or 63%, of the 100 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 17 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The White Sox went 56-97 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 36.6% of those games).

Chicago went 18-47 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (27.7%).

The White Sox played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-8).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Jackson Chourio had 148 hits while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa put up a slugging percentage of .434 while collecting 137 hits a season ago.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

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