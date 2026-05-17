Pistons vs. Cavaliers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 17

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pistons are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 206.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4.5 206.5 -190 +160

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.1%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 44 times this season (44-35-2).

The Cavaliers have played 82 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 40 times this season.

The Cavaliers have hit the over 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

The Pistons have hit the over on the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done the same in road games, eclipsing the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

Cleveland has performed better against the spread at home (17-23-1) than away (16-24-1) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Cavaliers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.5%, 17 of 41) compared to on the road (58.5%, 24 of 41).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers.

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists per game. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in league).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Cavaliers are getting 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

Per game, Jaylon Tyson gives the Cavaliers 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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