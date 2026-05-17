Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-28)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-156) | COL: (+132)

ARI: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

ARI: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.53 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-5, 6.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (5-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Soroka and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Soroka's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Rockies are 5-4-0 ATS in Lorenzen's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 3-6 in Lorenzen's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -118 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies, on May 17, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

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Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (60%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -156 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 44 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 26-18-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have gone 18-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Colorado has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-0).

The Rockies have a 24-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (50) this season. He's batting .338 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 40 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He's batting .272 and slugging .503.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 50th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Carroll takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.348/.453.

Geraldo Perdomo has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Perdomo has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak paces the Rockies with 42 hits. He's batting .307 and slugging .664 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is second in slugging.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .439 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .253 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Troy Johnston leads his team with a .377 OBP.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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