Brewers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals.

Brewers vs Royals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (1-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSKC

Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | KC: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | KC: (-100) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172)

MIL: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta against the Royals and Cole Ragans. Peralta and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Peralta's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Ragans has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Ragans starts this season.

Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.1%)

Brewers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Royals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Kansas City is -100 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Royals are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Royals on April 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Brewers came away with 54 wins in the 93 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 47 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline 83 times last season. They finished 38-45 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer last year, Kansas City went 30-38 (44.1%).

The Royals played in 164 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-90-2).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras collected 167 hits, posted an OBP of .365 and a .466 SLG last season.

Jackson Chourio slashed .275/.327/.464 and finished with an OPS of .791.

Brice Turang ended his last campaign with 142 hits, an OBP of .316, plus a slugging percentage of .349.

Joey Ortiz slashed .239/.329/.398 and finished with an OPS of .726.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. accumulated an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .588 while racking up 211 hits last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Salvador Perez had 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .271 last season.

Jonathan India hit .248 with 28 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 80 walks.

Brewers vs Royals Head to Head

4/1/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/31/2025: 11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/8/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/14/2023: 9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/12/2023: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

