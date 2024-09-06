Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.
Brewers vs Rockies Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (81-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-89)
- Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: COLR
Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-235) | COL: (+194)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-9, 4.70 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-10, 5.11 ERA
The probable pitchers are Frankie Montas (6-9) for the Brewers and Ryan Feltner (1-10) for the Rockies. Montás' team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montas' team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Rockies have an 11-14-0 ATS record in Feltner's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 7-17 in Feltner's 24 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (72.2%)
Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -235 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Rockies Spread
- The Brewers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.
Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Rockies on Sept. 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57.7%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 1-2 when favored by -235 or more this year.
- Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 73 of 139 chances this season.
- In 139 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 74-65-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have gone 49-85 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Colorado has a 5-16 record (winning only 23.8% of its games).
- The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-68-1).
- The Rockies have collected a 67-72-0 record against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in total hits (135) this season while batting .253 with 58 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .471.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- William Contreras has a slash line of .278/.358/.462 this season and a team-best OPS of .820.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 124 hits. He is batting .279 this season and 45 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Chourio heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with five doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
- Brice Turang is batting .258 with a .320 OBP and 52 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
- Turang heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with three doubles and an RBI.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle has racked up 133 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .271 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- He is currently 39th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ryan McMahon has a team-high .335 on-base percentage.
- Charlie Blackmon has 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .247.
Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 8/8/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 8/7/2023: 12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 5/4/2023: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/3/2023: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/2/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
