Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-89)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: COLR

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-235) | COL: (+194)

MIL: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

MIL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 6-9, 4.70 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-10, 5.11 ERA

The probable pitchers are Frankie Montas (6-9) for the Brewers and Ryan Feltner (1-10) for the Rockies. Montás' team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montas' team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Rockies have an 11-14-0 ATS record in Feltner's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 7-17 in Feltner's 24 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (72.2%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -235 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Rockies on Sept. 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57.7%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-2 when favored by -235 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 73 of 139 chances this season.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 74-65-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 49-85 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Colorado has a 5-16 record (winning only 23.8% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-68-1).

The Rockies have collected a 67-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in total hits (135) this season while batting .253 with 58 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in slugging.

William Contreras has a slash line of .278/.358/.462 this season and a team-best OPS of .820.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 124 hits. He is batting .279 this season and 45 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Chourio heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with five doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .258 with a .320 OBP and 52 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with three doubles and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has racked up 133 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .271 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ryan McMahon has a team-high .335 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon has 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .247.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/9/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/7/2023: 12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

12-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/4/2023: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/3/2023: 7-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

