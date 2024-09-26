Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Thursday.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (90-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 7-9, 4.53 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-11, 4.21 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA). Civale's team is 13-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Civale's team is 9-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 14-16-0 ATS in Keller's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.1%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Pittsburgh is -100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Pirates are -162 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +134.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (58.4%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 46-29 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 79 of 157 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 81-76-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 36-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 31-49 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (38.8%).

In the 155 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-79-3).

The Pirates have put together an 82-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 166 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .470. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .252 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Jackson Chourio has collected 140 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-high OBP (.341) and slugging percentage (.440). He's batting .274.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads his team with 140 hits. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .236.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .274 with 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/13/2024: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/25/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

