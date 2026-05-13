Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (23-16) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Padres.TV

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | SD: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 3-2, 2.45 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 3-2, 2.76 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Michael King (3-2, 2.76 ERA). Misiorowski and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Misiorowski starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. When King starts, the Padres have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two King starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Padres are -178 to cover, and the Brewers are +146.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Padres contest on May 13 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-6 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 39 opportunities.

The Brewers are 25-14-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won seven of the 14 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

San Diego has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (50%).

In the 41 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-23-1).

The Padres have a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.424) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .304 batting average while slugging .519.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 19th in slugging.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Jake Bauers is batting .268 with a .472 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Bauers has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated a team-high OBP (.340) and slugging percentage (.432), and paces the Padres in hits (39, while batting .267).

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 73rd and he is 62nd in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is batting .221 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average is 131st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Manny Machado has four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .193.

Ramon Laureano is hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/23/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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