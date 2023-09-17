Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:27 AM

On Sunday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-84)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-290) | WSH: (+235)

MIL: (-290) | WSH: (+235) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-128) | WSH: +1.5 (+106)

MIL: -1.5 (-128) | WSH: +1.5 (+106) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 5-1, 1.93 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 10-13, 5.18 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Corbin (10-13, 5.18 ERA). Woodruff and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Woodruff starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Nationals have gone 13-15-0 ATS in Corbin's 28 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 12-14 in Corbin's 26 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (69.3%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Nationals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-290) and Washington as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +106.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The Brewers-Nationals contest on September 17 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (60.3%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -290 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 147 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 75-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 52 of the 133 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

Washington is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-71-4).

The Nationals have collected a 73-70-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee OPS (.799) this season. He has a .272 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .235 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 119th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging among qualifying batters.

William Contreras has 138 hits and is batting .283 this season.

Contreras takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .214 with a .302 OBP and 77 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 156 hits. He's batting .273 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

C.J. Abrams is batting .245 with 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Joey Meneses has accumulated a .330 on-base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .255.

Brewers vs. Nationals Head to Head

9/16/2023: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/1/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/2/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2023: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/12/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2022: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2022: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/22/2022: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/21/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.