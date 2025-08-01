Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Washington Nationals.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (64-44) vs. Washington Nationals (44-64)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Apple TV+

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 7-4, 3.50 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-10, 4.99 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Jose Quintana (7-4, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.99 ERA). Quintana and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quintana's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 10-8-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +130 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Brewers are +108 to cover, and the Nationals are -130.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (63.5%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -154 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 106 opportunities.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 59-47-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-46).

Washington has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-43-2).

The Nationals have a 53-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 105 hits. He's batting .292 while slugging .406.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualified batters.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 96 hits.

Contreras has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 106 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .363.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.495), while pacing the Nationals in hits (105, while batting .263).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .261.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .226 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

