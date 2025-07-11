Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (53-40) vs. Washington Nationals (38-55)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MASN2

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

MIL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 6-2, 3.59 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 5-9, 4.81 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (5-9, 4.81 ERA). Priester's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Priester's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 9-7-0 ATS in Parker's 16 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 8-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (62.9%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Nationals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -184, and Washington is +154 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -140 to cover.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Nationals contest on July 11 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 49-42-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've gone 33-37 in those games.

Washington has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the 88 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-38-2).

The Nationals have a 46-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .294 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 76th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 87 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .260 with 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 76th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Sal Frelick has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.348/.403.

Brice Turang has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Turang brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a walk and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .546, and has 99 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .284).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 35th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .262 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

