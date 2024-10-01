Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
Brewers vs Mets Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (93-69) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 5:32 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: ESPN
Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | NYM: (+124)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 11-9, 3.68 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 11-7, 3.91 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) against the Mets and Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA). Peralta and his team have a record of 14-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 15-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have an 11-19-0 ATS record in Severino's 30 starts with a set spread. The Mets are 2-9 in Severino's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (54.6%)
Brewers vs Mets Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Mets moneyline has Milwaukee as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +124 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Milwaukee is +146 to cover the runline.
Brewers vs Mets Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Mets on Oct. 1, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Brewers have won in 53, or 58.9%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers have an against the spread record of 84-77-0 in 161 games with a line this season.
- The Mets have won 43.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-34).
- New York has a record of 9-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (56.2%).
- The Mets have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-73-5).
- The Mets have covered 49.7% of their games this season, going 78-79-0 against the spread.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 167 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466. He's batting .281.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Willy Adames is batting .251 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- He is 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Jackson Chourio has collected 145 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.
- Chourio has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double and an RBI.
- Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 142 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .349.
- Turang has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBI.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .500 and has 169 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 101st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
- Jesse Winker has a .360 OBP to pace his team.
Brewers vs Mets Head to Head
- 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/26/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
