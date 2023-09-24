Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:36 AM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Sunday.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) vs. Miami Marlins (80-75)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-9, 3.65 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 6-7, 4.35 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (12-9, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cabrera (6-7, 4.35 ERA). Peralta's team is 15-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-8. The Marlins have gone 6-12-0 ATS in Cabrera's 18 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.1%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are +134 to cover, and the Marlins are -162.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Marlins on September 24, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 51 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 35 of 59 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 154 opportunities.

The Brewers are 79-75-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 38-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

Miami has a record of 21-28 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (42.9%).

In the 153 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-74-7).

The Marlins have a 72-82-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. He has a .277 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .235 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Santana brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 147 hits. He is batting .286 this season and 54 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Contreras enters this matchup with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392 and a slugging percentage of .468. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .353.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 106th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jake Burger has 116 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Brewers vs. Marlins Head to Head

9/23/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 16-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

16-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/14/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2023: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/11/2023: 12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2022: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/29/2022: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/2/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/1/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

