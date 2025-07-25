Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (61-41) vs. Miami Marlins (48-53)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and FDSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-230) | MIA: (+190)

MIL: (-230) | MIA: (+190) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114)

MIL: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-4, 2.85 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-8, 5.24 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA). When Peralta starts, his team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team is 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Quantrill starts, the Marlins are 11-7-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 10-7 in Quantrill's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (59.2%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Marlins, Milwaukee is the favorite at -230, and Miami is +190 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are -105 to cover, and the Marlins are -114.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Marlins game on July 25 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 31, or 66%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 100 opportunities.

The Brewers are 57-43-0 against the spread in their 100 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 40-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Miami has gone 4-8 (33.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-52-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 57-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 61st in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a 17-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Yelich brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Brice Turang has 103 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.349/.371.

William Contreras has six home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up a team-high OBP (.373), while leading the Marlins in hits (96). He's batting .295 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Stowers brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has put up a slugging percentage of .354, a team-best for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/26/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/22/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!