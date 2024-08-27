Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (75-55) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | SF: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-196) | SF: -1.5 (+162)

MIL: +1.5 (-196) | SF: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 6-5, 2.87 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 11-8, 3.13 ERA

The Brewers will call on Tobias Myers (6-5) against the Giants and Logan Webb (11-8). Myers' team is 10-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Myers' team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 12-15-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Webb's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.4%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Giants are +162 to cover, while the Brewers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Brewers-Giants on August 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (58%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 38-25 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 68-61-0 against the spread.

The Giants have put together a 24-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

San Francisco is 18-27 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-61-3).

The Giants have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 64-66-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (141) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 23 home runs and 65 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 70th, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Adames enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .255 with a .360 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Turang has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.

Jackson Chourio has 15 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 117 hits with a .434 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 54th and he is 61st in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .284. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Michael Conforto has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Mark Canha's .343 OBP leads his team.

