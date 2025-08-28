FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Georgia vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Marshall Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Georgia: (N/A) | Marshall: (N/A)
  • Spread: Georgia: -38.5 (-110) | Marshall: +38.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Marshall Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Georgia went 4-10-0 last season.
  • Georgia failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 38.5-point favorites last year.
  • In 14 Georgia games last year, six went over the total.
  • Marshall posted a 12-1-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Marshall did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 38.5 points or more last season.
  • There were six Marshall games (out of 13) that went over the total last year.

Georgia vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (89.8%)

Georgia vs Marshall Point Spread

Marshall is a 38.5-point underdog against Georgia. Marshall is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs Marshall Over/Under

The Georgia-Marshall matchup on Aug. 30 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Georgia vs. Marshall Points Insights

  • The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season was 11.6 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (34.4 implied points on average compared to 46 implied points in this game).
  • The Thundering Herd's average implied point total last season (33.1 points) is 26.1 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (7 points).

Georgia vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium

