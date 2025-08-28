Clemson vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Clemson Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-182) | LSU: (+150)

Clemson: (-182) | LSU: (+150) Spread: Clemson: -4.5 (-106) | LSU: +4.5 (-114)

Clemson: -4.5 (-106) | LSU: +4.5 (-114) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs LSU Betting Trends

Clemson covered the spread six times in 14 games last year.

As 4.5-point or greater favorites, Clemson went 5-5 against the spread last year.

There were six Clemson games (out of 14) that hit the over last year.

LSU had five wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

Last year, five of LSU's 13 games hit the over.

Clemson vs LSU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (63.7%)

Clemson vs LSU Point Spread

LSU is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-114 odds), and Clemson, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Clemson vs LSU Over/Under

Clemson versus LSU on Aug. 30 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Clemson vs LSU Moneyline

The Clemson vs LSU moneyline has Clemson as a -182 favorite, while LSU is a +150 underdog.

Clemson vs. LSU Points Insights

The Clemson Tigers' average implied point total last season was 4.0 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (35.0 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

The LSU Tigers' average implied point total last season (33.8 points) is 6.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (27 points).

Clemson vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

