Louisiana vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face the Rice Owls in college football action on Saturday.

Louisiana vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-465) | Rice: (+350)

Louisiana: (-465) | Rice: (+350) Spread: Louisiana: -11.5 (-110) | Rice: +11.5 (-110)

Louisiana: -11.5 (-110) | Rice: +11.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisiana vs Rice Betting Trends

Louisiana was 7-6-0 against the spread last year.

Louisiana won twice ATS (2-1) as at least an 11.5-point favorites.

Louisiana had six of its 13 games go over the point total last season.

Rice's record against the spread last season was 6-6-0.

Rice went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 11.5 points or more last season.

There were five Rice games (out of 12) that hit the over last season.

Louisiana vs Rice Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (83.8%)

Louisiana vs Rice Point Spread

Rice is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-110 odds), and Louisiana, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Louisiana vs Rice Over/Under

Louisiana versus Rice, on Aug. 30, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Louisiana vs Rice Moneyline

The Louisiana vs Rice moneyline has Louisiana as a -465 favorite, while Rice is a +350 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Rice Points Insights

The average implied total for the Ragin' Cajuns last season was 32.8 points, 2.8 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Owls (30.0) is 12.0 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (18).

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

