Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (18-16) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

MIL: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 3-2, 3.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Sproat (0-2) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (3-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Sproat's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sproat's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 3-2 record in Pallante's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Brewers are +152 to cover, and the Cardinals are -184.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals contest on May 6, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 34 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have a 19-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.4% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 19-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (59.4%).

The Cardinals have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-2).

The Cardinals are 22-13-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 35 hits and an OBP of .434, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Turang will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.325/.434.

Bauers has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Sal Frelick is batting .212 with a .311 OBP and nine RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.585) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (40). He's batting .308 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .269 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .246.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .416 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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