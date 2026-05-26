Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (31-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Cardinals.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-174) | STL: (+146)

MIL: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 5-1, 1.77 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-3, 2.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (5-1) for the Brewers and Michael McGreevy (3-3) for the Cardinals. Harrison and his team have a record of 7-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Harrison's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Cardinals have a 7-3-0 ATS record in McGreevy's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 5-3 in McGreevy's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (61.9%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -174 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +125 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -150.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on May 26 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 3-3 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 51 opportunities.

In 51 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 31-20-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 42 total times this season. They've gone 24-18 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (50%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-25-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 30-21-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 51 hits. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to 12 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Contreras brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (45) this season, and 17 of those have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a team-best slugging percentage (.585) while leading the Cardinals in hits (58). He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is batting .288 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 27th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .239 with five doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .387 on-base percentage leads his team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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