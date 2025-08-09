Brenton Strange 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, Brenton Strange is the 21st-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Jacksonville Jaguars player was 30th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 51.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|51.1
|259
|29
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.2
|177
|15
Brenton Strange 2024 Game-by-Game
Strange accumulated 8.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 24 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Browns
|6.5
|6
|3
|65
|0
|Week 3
|@Bills
|7.2
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|1.9
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|8.4
|4
|4
|24
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|5.9
|5
|5
|59
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|2.5
|3
|2
|25
|0
Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Strange's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Brenton Strange
|53
|40
|411
|2
|6
|Brian Thomas
|133
|87
|1282
|10
|16
|Parker Washington
|51
|32
|390
|3
|6
|Dyami Brown
|40
|30
|308
|1
|4
