FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Brenton Strange 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Brenton Strange 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Brenton Strange is the 21st-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Jacksonville Jaguars player was 30th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 51.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points51.125929
2025 Projected Fantasy Points61.217715

Brenton Strange 2024 Game-by-Game

Strange accumulated 8.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 24 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Browns6.563650
Week 3@Bills7.252121
Week 4@Texans1.933190
Week 5Colts8.444241
Week 6@Bears1.121110
Week 8Packers5.955590
Week 10Vikings2.532250

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Strange's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brenton Strange534041126
Brian Thomas1338712821016
Parker Washington513239036
Dyami Brown403030814

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Brenton Strange? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup