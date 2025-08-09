Brenton Strange 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Brenton Strange is the 21st-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Jacksonville Jaguars player was 30th among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 51.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 51.1 259 29 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 61.2 177 15

Brenton Strange 2024 Game-by-Game

Strange accumulated 8.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 24 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Browns 6.5 6 3 65 0 Week 3 @Bills 7.2 5 2 12 1 Week 4 @Texans 1.9 3 3 19 0 Week 5 Colts 8.4 4 4 24 1 Week 6 @Bears 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 8 Packers 5.9 5 5 59 0 Week 10 Vikings 2.5 3 2 25 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Strange's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brenton Strange 53 40 411 2 6 Brian Thomas 133 87 1282 10 16 Parker Washington 51 32 390 3 6 Dyami Brown 40 30 308 1 4

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Brenton Strange? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.