Breece Hall Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Running back Breece Hall faces a matchup against the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL (135.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his New York Jets play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hall worth a look for his next matchup versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Hall vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.98

57.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.32

19.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 154.4 fantasy points in 2024 (11.9 per game), Hall is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 43rd overall.

During his last three games, Hall has 41.2 total fantasy points (13.7 per game), toting the ball 37 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 64 yards on nine catches (10 targets) with one TDs.

Hall has amassed 58.0 fantasy points (11.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 294 yards with two touchdowns on 62 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 106 yards on 15 receptions (18 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Hall's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he caught seven balls on seven targets for 43 yards with one touchdown, good for 24.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (1.8 points) in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, rushing for four yards on 10 carries with two catches for 14 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have given up a touchdown reception by 18 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.