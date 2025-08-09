Breece Hall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Breece Hall is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 183.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|183.9
|44
|18
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|173.0
|45
|7
Breece Hall 2024 Game-by-Game
Hall picked up 24.1 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@49ers
|13.3
|16
|54
|1
|6
|5
|0
|93
|Week 2
|@Titans
|17.4
|14
|62
|0
|8
|7
|1
|114
|Week 3
|Patriots
|14.3
|16
|54
|1
|5
|4
|0
|83
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1.8
|10
|4
|0
|5
|2
|0
|18
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3.7
|9
|23
|0
|4
|3
|0
|37
|Week 6
|Bills
|16.9
|18
|113
|0
|6
|5
|0
|169
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|20.1
|12
|38
|1
|9
|6
|0
|141
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers
The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hall's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Breece Hall
|209
|876
|5
|19
|4.2
|Braelon Allen
|92
|334
|2
|10
|3.6
|Justin Fields
|62
|289
|5
|16
|4.7
|Isaiah Davis
|30
|174
|1
|2
|5.8
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.