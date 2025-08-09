FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Breece Hall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Breece Hall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Breece Hall is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 183.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points183.94418
2025 Projected Fantasy Points173.0457

Breece Hall 2024 Game-by-Game

Hall picked up 24.1 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@49ers13.31654165093
Week 2@Titans17.414620871114
Week 3Patriots14.31654154083
Week 4Broncos1.8104052018
Week 5@Vikings3.7923043037
Week 6Bills16.9181130650169
Week 7@Steelers20.112381960141

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hall's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Breece Hall2098765194.2
Braelon Allen923342103.6
Justin Fields622895164.7
Isaiah Davis30174125.8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup