Breece Hall 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Breece Hall is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 183.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 183.9 44 18 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 173.0 45 7

Breece Hall 2024 Game-by-Game

Hall picked up 24.1 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @49ers 13.3 16 54 1 6 5 0 93 Week 2 @Titans 17.4 14 62 0 8 7 1 114 Week 3 Patriots 14.3 16 54 1 5 4 0 83 Week 4 Broncos 1.8 10 4 0 5 2 0 18 Week 5 @Vikings 3.7 9 23 0 4 3 0 37 Week 6 Bills 16.9 18 113 0 6 5 0 169 Week 7 @Steelers 20.1 12 38 1 9 6 0 141 View Full Table ChevronDown

Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hall's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Breece Hall 209 876 5 19 4.2 Braelon Allen 92 334 2 10 3.6 Justin Fields 62 289 5 16 4.7 Isaiah Davis 30 174 1 2 5.8

