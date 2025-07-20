Braves vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the New York Yankees.

Braves vs Yankees Game Info

Atlanta Braves (43-53) vs. New York Yankees (53-44)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and YES

Braves vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

ATL: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYY: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | NYY: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-8, 3.77 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-1, 6.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Grant Holmes (4-8) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (1-1) will answer the bell for the Yankees. Holmes' team is 7-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Yankees have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Stroman's starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Stroman starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.3%)

Braves vs Yankees Moneyline

The Braves vs Yankees moneyline has Atlanta as a -124 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Yankees Spread

The Braves are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. New York is -182 to cover.

Braves vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Yankees on July 20, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (52.1%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 30 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 92 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 40-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees are 2-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

New York has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Yankees have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-50-4 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have put together a 43-53-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (95) this season while batting .262 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .239 with 64 walks and 37 runs scored. He's slugging .396.

He is 123rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ozzie Albies has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.290/.324.

Albies enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ronald Acuna is batting .329 with a .442 OBP and 23 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has a team-best OBP (.460) and slugging percentage (.728), and leads the Yankees in hits (126, while batting .354).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .287 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Trent Grisham is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Braves vs Yankees Head to Head

7/18/2025: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/22/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/21/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2023: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

