Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Monday.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (2-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-3)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-270) | CHW: (+220)

ATL: (-270) | CHW: (+220) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-162) | CHW: +1.5 (+134)

ATL: -1.5 (-162) | CHW: +1.5 (+134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton versus the White Sox and Chris Flexen. Morton and his team were 15-15-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Morton and his team won 57.1% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 16-12. Last season Flexen and his team were 8-8-0 against the spread when he pitched. Flexen and his team went 4-11 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (70%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Braves, Chicago is the underdog at +220, and Atlanta is -270 playing on the road.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The Braves are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -162 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +134.

The over/under for Braves-White Sox on April 1 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves were favorites in 145 games last season and came away with the win 93 times (64.1%) in those contests.

Last year, Atlanta won 16 of 21 games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 89 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox finished 34-75 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 31.2% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer last year, Chicago went 3-3 (50%).

The White Sox played in 159 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-82-8).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. had an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596 last season.

Matt Olson slashed .283/.389/.604 and finished with an OPS of .993.

Ozzie Albies ended his last campaign with 167 hits, an OBP of .336, plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Austin Riley slashed .281/.345/.516 and finished with an OPS of .861.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert collected 144 hits with a batting average of .264 last season.

Andrew Vaughn hit .258 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Andrew Benintendi accumulated a .326 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage last season.

Eloy Jimenez hit .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

