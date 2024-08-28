Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (72-60) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | MIN: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | MIN: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | MIN: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | MIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 14-3, 2.62 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 2-3, 5.20 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (14-3) against the Twins and David Festa (2-3). Sale's team is 15-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sale's team has a record of 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Festa starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Festa starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.7%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Twins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and Minnesota as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Atlanta is +116 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

Braves versus Twins, on August 28, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 58, or 55.8%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 40-26 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 59-71-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-22).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Minnesota has a 2-9 record (winning just 18.2% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-59-4).

The Twins have put together a 60-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.585) and total hits (153) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .231 with 29 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified batters, he is 114th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.338/.424.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 100 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .357.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 102 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .240 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 70th in slugging.

Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and two walks.

Willi Castro paces his team with a .338 OBP, and has a club-leading .407 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .255.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 61st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Miranda is batting .299 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Braves vs Twins Head to Head

8/27/2024: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2024: 10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

