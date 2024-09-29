Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Royals.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (88-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (85-76)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | KC: (+176)

ATL: (-210) | KC: (+176) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114)

ATL: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 8-9, 4.08 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 8-9, 4.65 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (8-9) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (8-9). Morton and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-10. The Royals have gone 15-9-0 ATS in Marsh's 24 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 10-6 in Marsh's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63.2%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Royals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-210) and Kansas City as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-114 to cover), and Atlanta is -105 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

Braves versus Royals, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 73, or 58.4%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 25-9 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 74-83-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 34-42 in those games.

Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

In the 157 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-84-2).

The Royals have an 85-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (182) this season. He has a .306 batting average.

He ranks seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified batters, he is 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is batting .241 with a .441 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Soler takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .251 with a .302 OBP and 48 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 210 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .232 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Hunter Renfroe has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .228.

Braves vs Royals Head to Head

9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

