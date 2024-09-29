Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Royals.
Braves vs Royals Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (88-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (85-76)
- Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024
- Time: 3:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BSSE
Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | KC: (+176)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 8-9, 4.08 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 8-9, 4.65 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (8-9) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (8-9). Morton and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-10. The Royals have gone 15-9-0 ATS in Marsh's 24 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 10-6 in Marsh's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (63.2%)
Braves vs Royals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Royals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-210) and Kansas City as the underdog (+176) on the road.
Braves vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-114 to cover), and Atlanta is -105 to cover the runline.
Braves vs Royals Over/Under
- Braves versus Royals, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Braves vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Braves have won in 73, or 58.4%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Atlanta has a record of 25-9 when favored by -210 or more this year.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 157 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 74-83-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 34-42 in those games.
- Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.
- In the 157 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-84-2).
- The Royals have an 85-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (182) this season. He has a .306 batting average.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among all qualified batters, he is 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Jorge Soler is batting .241 with a .441 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.
- Soler takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .251 with a .302 OBP and 48 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 210 hits with a .390 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .332.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .232 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Hunter Renfroe has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .228.
Braves vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
