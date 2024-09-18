Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (81-70) vs. Cincinnati Reds (74-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | CIN: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | CIN: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 6-7, 3.73 ERA vs Jakob Junis (Reds) - 4-0, 2.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7) for the Braves and Jakob Junis (4-0) for the Reds. Schwellenbach's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team has been victorious in 46.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-7. The Reds have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Junis' starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Junis start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Reds reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are -128 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +106.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Reds on Sept. 18, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 66 times (56.4%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 45 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 149 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 69-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds are 38-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

Cincinnati has an 18-18 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Reds have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-69-7).

The Reds have gone 83-63-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (171) this season. He has a .303 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 106th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Jorge Soler is batting .239 with a .434 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Soler takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with six doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 113 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .358.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 148 hits with a .470 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .232 with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India a has .352 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2023: 11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/12/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/11/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/10/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.