Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (18-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-26)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSSO

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

ATL: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-1, 5.06 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-3, 5.06 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06 ERA). Elder's team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Elder and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Falter starts, the Pirates are 2-4-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Falter's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.2%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Braves are +106 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -128.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates on May 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (57.7%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 36 opportunities.

The Braves are 18-18-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've finished 7-16 in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (28.6%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 12-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 32.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has five doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .229. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 113th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Olson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .233 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 109th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging in the majors.

Marcell Ozuna has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .430.

Austin Riley has 44 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Riley heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up a team-best OBP (.377), and paces the Pirates in hits (30). He's batting .246 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 30th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces his team with a .313 slugging percentage.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!