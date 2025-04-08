Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (1-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS, FDSSO, and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

ATL: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-0, 1.38 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Sale (0-1) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (1-0) for the Phillies. Sale has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sale's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Wheeler has started two games with set spreads, and the Phillies covered in both opportunities. The Phillies have always been the moneyline underdog when Wheeler starts this season.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (57.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Braves, Philadelphia is the underdog at -102, and Atlanta is -116 playing at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Braves are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

Braves versus Phillies on April 8 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won one of four games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in three of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-6-0).

The Phillies have collected a 7-2-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has seven hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .233 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .395 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .240 with 13 walks and six runs scored. He's slugging .400.

Among qualifiers, he is 108th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Harris enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has totaled nine hits, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .265 and slugging .647 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .258 with a double, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Edmundo Sosa has a .750 slugging percentage, which leads the Phillies.

Bryce Harper has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .278.

