Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

MLB action on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (66-83) vs. Washington Nationals (62-87)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

ATL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-13, 4.86 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 8-15, 5.69 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-13) against the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (8-15). Strider's team is 5-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Strider starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-11. The Nationals are 12-14-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 11-12 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.3%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +130 underdog at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +105 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -126.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Nationals contest on Sept. 15 has been set at 9, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (50.5%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 24-22 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 143 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 62-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 53 of the 121 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

Washington is 28-39 (winning 41.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-60-7).

The Nationals have collected a 72-71-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 155 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .273.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 33rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 115th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging in the majors.

Michael Harris II has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .258 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .229 with a .356 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 64th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

James Wood paces his team with 143 hits and a .356 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .470 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .258.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

