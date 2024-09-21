Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (83-71) vs. Miami Marlins (57-97)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-270) | MIA: (+220)

ATL: (-270) | MIA: (+220) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-156) | MIA: +1.5 (+130)

ATL: -1.5 (-156) | MIA: +1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 9-10, 3.49 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-4, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (9-10) to the mound, while Adam Oller (1-4) will get the nod for the Marlins. Fried and his team are 12-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Fried starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-9. The Marlins have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Oller starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in six of Oller's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (62.1%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -270 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Braves are -156 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +130.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Sept. 21, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 68, or 56.7%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 57 of 152 chances this season.

The Braves are 71-81-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 53 of the 135 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Miami has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-65-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 71-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 177 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .559. He's batting .307.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .242 with 37 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 67 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is batting .238 with a .436 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Ozzie Albies is batting .254 with a .306 OBP and 46 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has a slugging percentage of .453 and has 122 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 92nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez leads his team with a .306 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .415.

His batting average is 80th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .263.

Xavier Edwards has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks while hitting .318.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/23/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

