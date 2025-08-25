Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (59-71) vs. Miami Marlins (61-69)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-11, 5.24 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 6-7, 3.52 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA). Strider's team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Strider's team is 5-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 14-8-0 ATS record in Cabrera's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 8-9 in those games.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (58.5%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Braves, Miami is the underdog at +110, and Atlanta is -130 playing on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Atlanta is +125 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Marlins on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (51.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 35 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 52-72-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 104 total times this season. They've finished 49-55 in those games.

Miami is 36-45 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-66-0).

The Marlins have put together a 74-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 54th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 94 hits. He's batting .233 while slugging .414.

His batting average is 134th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Michael Harris II has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.273/.418.

Ozzie Albies has 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Albies has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a .360 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 144th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .240 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 121st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .232 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Eric Wagaman is batting .237 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!