Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (16-6) vs. Miami Marlins (6-19)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-250) | MIA: (+205)

ATL: (-250) | MIA: (+205) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106)

ATL: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 2-0, 0.50 ERA vs Sixto Sanchez (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.14 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reynaldo Lopez (2-0) for the Braves and Sixto Sanchez (0-1) for the Marlins. Lopez and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lopez's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Sanchez's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (74.3%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -250 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -128 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +106.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Marlins contest on April 24, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 16 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -250 or better.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 21 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won six of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 25 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-0).

The Marlins have covered only 32% of their games this season, going 8-17-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 28 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .326 with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .674.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta in OBP (.408) this season, fueled by 25 hits. He's batting .291 while slugging .384.

He ranks 47th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in MLB.

Acuna heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double and four walks.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Harris has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Travis d'Arnaud has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

d'Arnaud takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .615 with a double, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .353. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 127th in slugging.

Arraez brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles.

Josh Bell has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .187. He's slugging .319 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 162nd, his on-base percentage is 140th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Bryan De La Cruz has accumulated 27 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/23/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2022: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2022: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!