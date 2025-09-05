Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Mariners Game Info

Atlanta Braves (63-77) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-67)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW

Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | SEA: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | SEA: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-4, 2.45 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 4-6, 3.73 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-4) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (4-6). Sale's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Mariners are 6-13-0 ATS in Gilbert's 19 starts with a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gilbert starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.2%)

Braves vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Mariners reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-142) and Seattle as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Braves vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Mariners are -178 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +146.

Braves vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Mariners contest on Sept. 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 45 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 27 of 54 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 134 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 59-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 47.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-19).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Seattle has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-58-5 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered 41.5% of their games this season, going 56-79-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (144) this season. He has a .268 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .269 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .358 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 124 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .236 with 25 doubles, 42 home runs and 38 walks.

Josh Naylor has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .280.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!