Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (44-55) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and NBCS-BA

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-172) | SF: (+144)

ATL: (-172) | SF: (+144) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-138)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 4-7, 3.59 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-8, 5.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-7) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (0-8) will answer the bell for the Giants. Strider and his team have a record of 4-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has been victorious in 36.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-7. The Giants have a 3-13-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Giants have a 1-6 record in Verlander's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.4%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the underdog at +144, and Atlanta is -172 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Braves are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +116 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -138.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Giants game on July 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 38 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 16-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 95 opportunities.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 41-54-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 47.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-19).

San Francisco has gone 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (25%).

The Giants have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-51-4).

The Giants have a 42-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 98 hits and an OBP of .363, both of which lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 40th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 144th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 151st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Marcell Ozuna has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.361/.390.

Ronald Acuna has been key for Atlanta with 57 hits, an OBP of .445 plus a slugging percentage of .615.

Acuna brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a team-high OBP (.383), and paces the Giants in hits (97). He's batting .257 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 84th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 101st, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has accumulated a slugging percentage of .428, a team-best for the Giants.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2024: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/4/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/3/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

