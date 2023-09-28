Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (102-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-76)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | CHC: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | CHC: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Cubs) - 10-8, 3.88 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Cubs will counter with Stroman (10-8, 3.88 ERA). Smith-Shawver did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Cubs have gone 11-11-0 ATS in Stroman's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have a 5-4 record in Stroman's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.4%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -138 favorite at home.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Braves are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -170 to cover.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Cubs on September 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 92, or 65.7%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 80-33 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 86 of their 153 opportunities.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 84-69-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 28-36 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has gone 14-15 (48.3%).

The Cubs have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-71-5).

The Cubs have collected a 71-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 47% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.010, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. He has a .336 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Matt Olson has 168 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .602 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified, he is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 161 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.331/.514.

Albies has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has racked up 151 hits, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .310 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .386 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he is 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has accumulated a team-best .361 on-base percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .282.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

9/27/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/26/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/5/2023: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/4/2023: 8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/28/2022: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/19/2022: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/17/2022: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

