Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (76-64) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-74)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-172) | TOR: (+144)

ATL: (-172) | TOR: (+144) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154)

ATL: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 8-8, 3.52 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-10, 4.07 ERA

The Braves will look to Max Fried (8-8) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (12-10). When Fried starts, his team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season. Fried's team has a record of 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Gausman's 25 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 2-4 in Gausman's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.9%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Braves vs Blue Jays moneyline has Atlanta as a -172 favorite, while Toronto is a +144 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Blue Jays are -154 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +128.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Blue Jays on Sept. 6, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 61, or 56.5%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 32 of 50 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 138 chances this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 65-73-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have gone 21-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.3% of those games).

Toronto is 2-6 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-63-3 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have gone 68-68-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 162 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Matt Olson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Jorge Soler is batting .229 with a .411 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Soler brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with an RBI.

Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with a .278 OBP and 41 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Arcia has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double and two walks.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best OBP (.400) and slugging percentage (.564), while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (175, while batting .328).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.

George Springer is batting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .218 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Ernie Clement is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks.

