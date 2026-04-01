Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (3-2) vs. Athletics (1-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-230) | OAK: (+190)

ATL: (-230) | OAK: (+190) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115)

ATL: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale against the Athletics and Luis Severino. Sale helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sale's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Severino has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Severino start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.6%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -230 favorite, while the Athletics are a +190 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are -104 to cover, while the Athletics are -115 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

The Braves-Athletics game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves were victorious in 53, or 52.5%, of the 101 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

This year, the Braves won five of nine games when listed as at least -230 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Athletics put together a 55-64 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

The Athletics went 1-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (16.7%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-77-7).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson had 170 base hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Michael Harris II ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .268, plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker racked up a .479 slugging percentage and a .262 batting average last year.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz had 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .290 last season.

Shea Langeliers racked up 133 hits with a .277 batting average.

Braves vs Athletics Head to Head

3/31/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/30/2026: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2025: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2025: 10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/1/2024: 11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/31/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/31/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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