Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Athletics Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. Athletics (0-4)
- Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA
Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | OAK: (+120)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Suarez (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Jose Suarez against the Athletics and Aaron Civale. Suarez pitched in one game with a spread last season and his team covered. Suarez appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and won. Last season Civale and his team had a 6-12-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Civale and his team put together a 3-13 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.
Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (50.4%)
Braves vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Athletics Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.
Braves vs Athletics Over/Under
- The Braves-Athletics game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
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Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Braves were favorites in 101 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (52.5%) in those contests.
- This year, the Braves won 34 of 65 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.
- The Athletics won 46.2% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (55-64).
- The Athletics went 23-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.1%).
- The Athletics played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-77-7).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson had 170 base hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 last season.
- Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.
- Last season, Michael Harris II finished with 20 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .249 last season.
- Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker had a .479 slugging percentage and a .262 batting average last year.
- Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.
- Nick Kurtz had 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks while batting .290 last season.
- Shea Langeliers accumulated 133 hits while batting .277.
Braves vs Athletics Head to Head
- 3/30/2026: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/9/2025: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/8/2025: 10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/2/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/1/2024: 11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)
- 5/31/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/31/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 5/30/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 5/29/2023: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
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