Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. Athletics (0-4)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-CA

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Suarez (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Jose Suarez against the Athletics and Aaron Civale. Suarez pitched in one game with a spread last season and his team covered. Suarez appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and won. Last season Civale and his team had a 6-12-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Civale and his team put together a 3-13 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.4%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

The Braves-Athletics game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves were favorites in 101 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (52.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Braves won 34 of 65 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 46.2% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (55-64).

The Athletics went 23-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.1%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-77-7).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson had 170 base hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Last season, Michael Harris II finished with 20 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .249 last season.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker had a .479 slugging percentage and a .262 batting average last year.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz had 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks while batting .290 last season.

Shea Langeliers accumulated 133 hits while batting .277.

Braves vs Athletics Head to Head

3/30/2026: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2025: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2025: 10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/1/2024: 11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/31/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/31/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/29/2023: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!