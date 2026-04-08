Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (7-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and BravesVsn

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | LAA: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | LAA: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 0-0, 2.38 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (0-1) versus the Angels and Reid Detmers. Holmes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Holmes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Detmers has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels failed to cover in both chances. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Detmers starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.5%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Braves, Los Angeles is the underdog at +108, and Atlanta is -126 playing on the road.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Braves are +122 to cover, and the Angels are -146.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Angels on April 8 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

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Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with seven wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of 12 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 6-6 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Angels have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-6-0).

The Angels have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with 16 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .653. He's batting .327.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Baldwin has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .350 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 14th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Dubon brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Matt Olson has been key for Atlanta with 13 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .543.

Olson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has racked up 11 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .229 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified players, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 35th in slugging.

Neto takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .244. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 68th in slugging.

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .412, a team-best for the Angels.

Jorge Soler is hitting .220 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

4/7/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/3/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/2/2025: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/1/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/18/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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