Brandin Cooks 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys' Brandin Cooks was the 58th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 10.5 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brandin Cooks Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cooks' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 119.2 126 35 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 104.7 134 52

Brandin Cooks 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the New York Giants, Cooks posted a season-high 23.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 173 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 10.5 7 4 40 1

Brandin Cooks vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time. Here's a glance at how Cooks' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brandin Cooks 81 54 657 8 12 CeeDee Lamb 181 135 1749 12 31 Jake Ferguson 102 71 761 5 23 Ezekiel Elliott 65 51 313 2 4

